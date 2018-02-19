English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 6 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage to Launch on Flipkart For Rs 16,999

Nokia 6 will be available in Matte Black colour. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart.com from 20th February– at a buy price of Rs 16,999.

News18 Tech

Updated:February 19, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
Nokia 6 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage to Launch on Flipkart For Rs 16,999
Nokia 6 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage to Launch on Flipkart For Rs 16,999 (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced the upcoming launch of Nokia 6 in a new configuration supporting 4GB RAM. Nokia 6 will be available in Matte Black colour. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart.com from 20th February– at a buy price of Rs 16,999. There is a launch offer of extra Rs 2000 off on Exchange on Nokia 6(4GB Consumers can visit Nokia 6(4GB) page on Flipkart starting 15th February and add themselves under Notify me list.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood it comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor along with Adreno 505 GP and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-deree wide-angle lens. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-deree wide-angle lens.

