Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Series May Launch Soon with Nostalgic Design, 4G Connectivity

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global is planning to resurrect yet another feature phones from the past, and this time, we might see the comeback of the classic Nokia 6300 and a Nokia 8000 series phone with some tweaks. Although the specifications of the two phones remain unclear at the moment, it is safe to assume that the devices might feature 4G connectivity and a refurbished look - similar to what we had previously seen with the renewed Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 3310 4G feature phones.

The development was highlighted by WinFuture that spotted the "Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G" on Scandinavian network operator Telia listing for phones supporting VoWiFi calling (or Wi-Fi calling). The list reportedly mentions another feature phone, the Nokia 225 4G that was launched last month with a price a tag of Rs 3,499. To recall, the Nokia 6300 that was launched in 2006, already packs features like colour display, a 2-megapixel shooter, Nokia Series 40 (S40) operating system, and a slim body with a stainless steel finish. On the other hand, Nokia 8000 could be based on numerous 8000-series models. The Nokia Nokia 8600 Luna was among the last feature phones from the series that also packs a colour display in addition to a sliding form factor, a 2-megapixel camera, FM radio, and MP3 music player.

Notably, the 8000 series also includes the premium Nokia 8800 Arte Carbon edition (2008) that comes with a metal body, OLED screen, a 3.15-megapixel camera with autofocus, and 4GB of onboard storage. Nonetheless, HMD Global with the launch of the renewed Nokia 8000 series phone and Nokia 6300 4G would stir up nostalgia among users who remember Nokia's popular offerings. The company might also include the classic Snake game into the phones that we previously saw with the Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 3310 4G, Nokia 215 4G, and Nokia 225 4G phones. In case the phones' operating system is also upgraded to KaiOS, users would be able to use WhatsApp. It would be a useful feature for those entry-level phone users who want to enjoy the best of both feature phones and smartphones (well, partly).