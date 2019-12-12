Nokia 7.1 Gets Android 10 Goodness Now, With More Phones Lined up For The Update

The Nokia 7.1 is now getting the Android 10 update. This makes it the third Nokia phone to get the latest version of Android, Google's smartphone operating system. A while ago, the other Android One based phones, the Nokia 9 Pure View and Nokia 8.1 also received the Android 10 update. This is a world-wide rollout and your Nokia 7.1 phone should get the update anytime now.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, took to Twitter to share the news. He shared a video with a caption, “Nokia 7.1 perfect 10! Upgrade to Android 10 starts today. #nokiamobile scores another #Android10.” HMD Global has been making Nokia phones since 2016. (You can see that here)

Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020. Five phones that will be updated with Android 10 include, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones. It is expected that the updates will first be received by Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7 Plus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.