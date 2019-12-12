Nokia 7.1 Gets Android 10 Goodness Now, With More Phones Lined up For The Update
Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020
Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020
The Nokia 7.1 is now getting the Android 10 update. This makes it the third Nokia phone to get the latest version of Android, Google's smartphone operating system. A while ago, the other Android One based phones, the Nokia 9 Pure View and Nokia 8.1 also received the Android 10 update. This is a world-wide rollout and your Nokia 7.1 phone should get the update anytime now.
Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, took to Twitter to share the news. He shared a video with a caption, “Nokia 7.1 perfect 10! Upgrade to Android 10 starts today. #nokiamobile scores another #Android10.” HMD Global has been making Nokia phones since 2016. (You can see that here)
Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020. Five phones that will be updated with Android 10 include, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones. It is expected that the updates will first be received by Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7 Plus.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Don't Endorse Anything Kabir Singh Did in the Movie, Says Shahid Kapoor
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- 'What is Article 370?' Becomes Most Searched Term by Indians on Google in 2019
- Fact Check: Woman Winning Award in Viral Video is Not Hyderabad Rape Victim
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles