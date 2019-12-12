Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Nokia 7.1 Gets Android 10 Goodness Now, With More Phones Lined up For The Update

Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
nokia 7.1,nokia 7.1 review,nokia 7.1 plus,nokia,nokia 7.1 unboxing,nokia 7.1 camera,nokia 7.1 hands on,nokia 7.1 plus review,nokia x7,nokia 7.1 plus camera,nokia 7.1 vs nokia 7 plus,nokia 7.1 plus unboxing,7.1,nokia 7 plus,nokia 7,nokia 7.1 vs,nokia 7.1 price,nokia 7.1 hands-on,nokia 7.1 plus 2018,nokia 7.1 features,nokia 7.1 indonesia,nokia 7.1 plus india,nokia 7.1 plus launch
Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020

The Nokia 7.1 is now getting the Android 10 update. This makes it the third Nokia phone to get the latest version of Android, Google's smartphone operating system.  A while ago, the other Android One based phones, the Nokia 9 Pure View and Nokia 8.1 also received the Android 10 update. This is a world-wide rollout and your Nokia 7.1 phone should get the update anytime now.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, took to Twitter to share the news. He shared a video with a caption, “Nokia 7.1 perfect 10! Upgrade to Android 10 starts today. #nokiamobile scores another #Android10.” HMD Global has been making Nokia phones since 2016. (You can see that here)

Nokia had recently announced that five of its phones will have Android 10 by January 2020. Five phones that will be updated with Android 10 include, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones. It is expected that the updates will first be received by Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7 Plus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram