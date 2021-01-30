Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 3.2 Get Jan 2021 Android Security Patch

Four Nokia smartphones are reportedly receiving the January 2021 Android Security patch, including the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 3.1. Out of the four smartphones, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is said to be rolling out in India first and the new update does not bring anything else apart from the latest security patch to the four Nokia smartphones. Those who own one of these devices can check for the January 2021 security update manually by going into the Settings on their Nokia smartphone.

According to a report in Nokiamob, a website that tracks Nokia developments, the Nokia 6.1 Plus update is currently rolling out only in India and is likely to expand to other regions soon. The January security patch update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus is around 21MB in size, while the update for Nokia 7.1 update is around 21.06MB. The Nokia 3.1 update is around 60.15MB in size, and the Nokia 3.2 update is 16.30MB in size. The exact regions for where these updates have been rolled out for have not been detailed in the Nokiamob report, but it suggests that it could be a global rollout.

Screenshots of the updates show that there is no software update coming on the new Nokia smartphones, and that the Security patch is the only thing rolling out on the four Nokia smartphones.

Nokia is reported to launch three smartphones in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2021. The three smartphones that the Finnish smartphone maker is reported to unveil are the Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and the Nokia 7.3.