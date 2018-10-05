Nokia 7.1 With Android One And HDR Display Launched

HMD Global introduced its new smartphone Nokia 7.1 successor to last year's Nokia 7 at an event in London and will be available towards the end of the month. The Nokia 7.1 has been announced for Europe as of now. The company said that it would bring the phone to more markets in the near future. Depending on the area in Europe, the Nokia 7.1 will be available anywhere between 299 to 349 Pounds (approx Rs 28,000 to Rs 33,000). The India pricing and availability of the Nokia 7.1 is likely to be revealed later. The Nokia 7.1 has two colour options – Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel.The all new Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch screen with a Full HD+ (1080X2280 pixels) resolution and a notch on top. The screen comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. According to Nokia, this device is the first to feature the patented "PureDisplay" technology (which HMD bought back from Microsoft) that brings improved color, contrast and dynamic range to the phone's display. It also touts HDR 10 native support, and movies and photos can be upscaled from SDR to HDR, which would make them sharper and more colorful.The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes affiliated to the Android One programme. It will be updated to Android 9 Pie via an update in November. The device will also receive two-year period of major updates and three years of monthly security updates.In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual camera set up at the back – one has a 12-megapixel autofocus sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 while the other one has a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics and support for EIS, HDR. For selfies, the Nokia 7.1 has an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The device houses a 3,060mAh battery.