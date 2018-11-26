Nokia 7.1 With Android One And HDR Display Teased by Nokia Mobile India

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

HMD Global, the home of Nokia-branded smartphones, has teased a new smartphone Twitter. Although there are no official details about the phone, reports suggest that it could be the Nokia 8.1 Plus, which will succeed the recently launched Nokia 7.1. The company posted from the Nokia India Twitter account a teaser video with a caption that reads "Get ready to #ExpectMore".The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch screen with a Full HD+ (1080X2280 pixels) resolution and a notch on top. The screen comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. According to Nokia, this device is the first to feature the patented "PureDisplay" technology (which HMD bought back from Microsoft) that brings improved color, contrast and dynamic range to the phone's display. It also touts HDR 10 native support, and movies and photos can be upscaled from SDR to HDR, which would make them sharper and more colorful.The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes affiliated to the Android One programme. It will be updated to Android 9 Pie via an update in November. The device will also receive two-year period of major updates and three years of monthly security updates.In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual camera set up at the back – one has a 12-megapixel autofocus sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 while the other one has a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics and support for EIS, HDR. For selfies, the Nokia 7.1 has an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The device houses a 3,060mAh battery.