Nokia 7.2 Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Launch Offers and More

The Nokia 7.2 is officially available for purchase in India. After announcing the handset alongside Nokia 6.2 at IFA 2019, HMD Global launched the successor to the Nokia 7.1 last week. The new Nokia 7.2 can be purchased via Flipkart and other major retailers across the country.

The new Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, waterdrop-style notch with a fairly thick chin and curved edges. At the back there is a circular camera module that houses three image sensors as well as an LED flash. There’s also a standard fingerprint reader at the back instead of the under-display sensors found on phones nowadays. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 660, which is comparatively an old chipset, but the company said it believes in offering experience over hardware.

Other features on the Nokia 7.2 include a three-camera set-up featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera as well. The handset will be offered with 6GB RAM variant along with the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also features a 3,500mAh battery and runs on stock Android 9 Pie as part of the Android One program.

Pricing starts at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,599 for the 6GB RAM variant. It will be available in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice colour options. HMD Global has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent cashback, which will be valid till October 31. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI option, and Jio benefits of up to Rs 7,200, and Rs 2,000 gift card when buying from the Nokia online store. There is also an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 from Flipkart.

