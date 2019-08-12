Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, Could Feature Snapdragon 660
Nokia 7.2 will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor which is a fair upgrade from Snapdragon 636 processor which featured on the Nokia 7.1.
This is what the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 might look like. Image for Representation (Image: Twitter)
The Nokia 7.2 has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of its launch as reported by GizmoChina. The handset is expected to launch later this month in China, and a global release at IFA in September. The benchmark reveals major details about its specifications that also mentions about its processor, the report said. The model of the device is benchmarked as the HMD Global Nokia 7.2 and the operating system that it runs on is Android 9. GizmoChina reported that the Nokia 7.2 has 6GB RAM and powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The Nokia 7.1, which is the predecessor of the 7.2, was announced in 3GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.
Geekbench doesn't mention the processor as the motherboard says "Daredevil" which is the codename of the phone. According to the report, Nokia 7.2 will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor which is a fair upgrade from Snapdragon 636 processor which featured on the Nokia 7.1. It further said that Nokia 7.2 scored 1,604 points in the single-core test and 5821 points in the multi-core test which are similar to the scores of the Redmi Note 7 which has the same chipset. According to GizmoChina, Nokia 7.2 is expected to have three rear cameras arranged in a circular housing. The configuration of the cameras is yet to be known but according to the report it is likely to have Zeiss lens. The device is also expected to have an FHD+ display panel and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
