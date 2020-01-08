Nokia 7 Plus is Finally Receiving The Latest Android 10 Update

Nokia is on a spree of updating the software of its Android smartphone lineup. Hours after the Finnish company rolled out Android 10 software update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the phone manufacturer has now rolled out the same update for the Nokia 7 Plus. Nokia has confirmed the rollout on Twitter and has said that the latest software update should reach all Nokia 7 Plus devices soon.

Nokia 7 Plus just got better! These phones are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below!👇 pic.twitter.com/toanRtZIhe — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 7, 2020

The Android 10 (v4.10c) software update for the Nokia 7 Plus will have a size of 1422.3MB and will arrive with the December 2019 Google Security Patch. The software update should also bring Dark mode, Smart Reply and Gesture Navigation.

Nokia 7 Plus users should get a notification about the update. They can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings>About Phone and tap on System Update. Launched in 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus came with a 6-inch full HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The handset also comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear including a 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera with 2x optical zoom. It also packs a 3,800 mAh battery

