Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Available For Pre-Bookings in India Through Online And Offline Channels

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones is starting pre-bookings for their premium offerings – the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 7 plus from April 20, 2018, across both, offline and online channels. Following the announcement, the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 7 plus will be available for pre-bookings on Nokia's official website and across select retail outlets including Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance. Additionally, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart.com while the Nokia 7 plus will be available for pre-booking on Amazon.in.Nokia 7 Plus was first unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona alongside its rest of the line-up including the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colour options: Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus comes with Zeiss optics in its 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.Nokia 8 Sirocco comes as a flagship offering by HMD Global in its recently launched series. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series Aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.