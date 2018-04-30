English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
Nokia 7 Plus. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global has finally made the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco available in India. Nokia 7 Plus retails at Rs 25,999 in India and it is the first smartphone by Nokia to sport an 18:9 display. Nokia 7 PLus comes with a 6-inch HD display with a two colour option of Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus comes with Zeiss optics in its 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom. But is it worth the price tag? Watch the review to find out.
Launch offers on the Nokia 7 Plus include a Rs 2,000 cashback on the Airtel network under the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme. In addition, the smartphone comes bundled with a 12-month accidental damage insurance from Servify. The Nokia 7 Plus is available for purchase with no-cost EMI options on all major credit cards.
Airtel is offering a 20GB additional data to its prepaid subscribers upon the purchase of a Nokia 8 Sirocco. The additional data can be availed through first six recharges between Rs 199 and Rs 349.
The same additional data plan is available for the postpaid subscribers of Airtel with plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 499. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 with the new Nokia 8 Sirocco.

| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
