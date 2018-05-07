Nokia 7 Plus to Get a Dual-VoLTE Option Soon, Confirms HMD Global

HMD has confirmed that the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone will get support for dual VoLTE functionality. The confirmation comes directly from Juho Sarvikas who's the Chief product officer of HMD Global. In his tweet, Sarvikas noted, "Second-SIM will get dual-VoLTE shortly." However, no exact timeline of the rollout has been announced as of yet. All we know is that the rollout will happen soon. The mid-end phone is available via Amazon.in, the Nokia shop, and select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance Digital.The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colour options: Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with Zeiss optics in its 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom. The Nokia 7 Plus comes in two colour variants -- Black Copper and White Copper. Connectivity options on the Nokia 7 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C (2.0), 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. The Nokia 7 Plus’s price in India is Rs. 25,999.