1-min read

Nokia 8.1 Becomes First Smartphone From HMD Global to get Android 10 Update

The Nokia 8.1 is the first handset from the company to receive the latest Android 10 update.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Nokia 8.1 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Nokia 8.1 is the first handset from the company to receive the latest Android 10 update.

The rollout of Android 10 saw the update arriving on Google's existing Pixel range, the Essential Phone PH-1, and the Redmi K20 Pro. The OnePlus 7 range got the update soon after while the newly launched OnePlus 7T became the first phone to ship with the new update. Well, Nokia is finally catching up as it just announced that Android 10 is rolling out for the Nokia 8.1.

The Nokia 8.1 features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor and is offered with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage or 6GB RAM 128GB of storage, both of which can be expanded further via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the primary 12-megapixel camera featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4-micron pixels, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary 13-megapixel fixed-focus lens is meant for depth sensing. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 houses a 20-megapixel fixed focus lens with 0.9-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixel tech for better low-light photography. Nokia is touting its Bothie feature, which allows both the front and rear camera to used simultaneously, as well as its Pro Camera UI, with several manual camera options. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The handset was launched in India last year in December and came with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The handset has seen multiple price cuts over the months, but recently it came down to Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 22,999.

