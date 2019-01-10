English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 8.1 Plus Leaks With 6.2-inch Bezel-Less Display and Punch Hole Camera
This could potentially be Nokia’s first handset with a punch hole front facing camera.
This could potentially be Nokia’s first handset with a punch hole front facing camera.
The infamous notch is old news, making way for the punch hole camera. We saw Huawei do it with its new Nova 4 smartphone, we are expecting Samsung to do the same with its new Galaxy S10 series, and now a new leak suggests that HMD Global will introduce the same on the Nokia 8.1 Plus.
Alleged renders of the Nokia 8.1 Plus suggest that the company might be planning on dropping the notch in favor of the punch hole camera on the front. The leaked renders come from fairly reliable source and honestly look quite legit.
However, there is one thing that doesn’t add up. The ‘Plus’ moniker suggests that the handset should be a larger version of the Nokia 8.1. However the screen is said to measure in at 6.22-inches which is only 0.04-inch larger. Even the dimensions of the phone are quite similar at 156.9 x 76.2 x 7.9mm, while the non-Plus model measures 154.8 x 75.8 x 8mm.
Other than that the handset looks quite similar to the Nokia 8.1 with a dual camera setup on the back with Zeiss optics, a regular fingerprint reader on the back, a USB-C port on the bottom with a loudspeaker, and the top side housing a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no info around the SoC, but maybe the company will use a Snapdragon 845 to differentiate the handset from the non-plus version which runs on a Snapdragon 710.
