Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999

The Nokia 8.1 has now come down to a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
The Nokia 8.1 has now come down to a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.
The Nokia 8.1 launched as one of the best mid-range smartphones in terms of design and performance, with stock Android being the icing on the cake. The handset is selling for a heavy discount and is listed at Rs 15,999 on the Nokia Online store.

The Nokia 8.1 launched in India last year in December and came with a price tag of Rs 26,999. The handset has seen multiple price cuts over the months, but now it has come down to Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is selling for Rs 22,999.

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch Full-HD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels) IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. The handset comes in two variants- 4GB + 64GB of storage and 6GB with 128GB of onboard storage. Both of them come with an expandable option of up to 400GB via the microSD card slot. There is a dual-camera at the back which included a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and at the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera. Other features include Android 9 Pie, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port, a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

