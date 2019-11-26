Nokia 8.2 Likely to Launch on December 5: Here is Everything we Know so Far

A new Nokia phone is being released as early as December 5, HMD Global confirmed earlier this week. The company posted a teaser of their new product launch on Twitter and while the teaser doesn’t reveal any details, reports suggest that the company will finally unveil the much-awaited Nokia 8.2. The Nokia 8.2, which has already been spotted several times unofficially on the web, is expected to be the company’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel equipped quad-camera module and a pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up selfie camera, is likely to include 32-megapixel sensor. Touted as a successor to the Nokia 8.1, the phone is expected to come with 5G support, and will feature up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB built-in storage, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

However, the Nokia 8.2 is not going to be the only phone that HMD is planning to showcase. According to reports, the company also has two budget phones, the Nokia 2.3 and the Nokia 5.2, in the pipeline. In fact, even before their official release, key specifications of these two budget Nokia phones were already leaked online. Nokia 2.3 will be an entry-level Android Pie-based phone running on a MediaTek processor. Nokia 5.2, on the other hand, will feature a 6.1-inch full HD display and 3,920mAh battery. It is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 16-megapixel rear camera in a circular module. Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.2 will succeed the current-generation Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 5.1 phones. Nokia 2.2 even got a major price drop in India recently and is now available for Rs 5,999.

