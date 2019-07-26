Nokia 8.2 Might Become First Android One Phone with Pop-up Selfie Camera and Android Q

Nokia 8.2, the successor to Nokia’s mid-range smartphone Nokia 8.1, will likely have a pop-up camera and Android Q out of the box, according to a new tweet by a tipster with a decent track record.

The source also states that the elevating mechanism with the front camera will have a 32-megapixel sensor. Nokia 8.2 is also likely to be loaded with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. If the reports turn out to be true, the handset 8.2 will be a pathbreaking phone for the company since no other Nokia phone has ever come with a pop-up camera and that big a memory.

The source also suggests that the Nokia 8.2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series SoC or the unreleased Snapdragon 735. However, the source has revealed no information on the possible release date of the smartphone. Though considering Nokia 8.2 will run Android Q, it should be after Google kicks off the stable phase of Android 10.0 sometime in August this year or possibly after the new Pixel smartphones are announced.

HMD Global had launched Nokia 8.1 in India late last year under Google’s Android One program and included features such as a 6.18-inch PureDisplay with HDR10 support and an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC. This year, Nokia had quite a dull season in India with just a few launches such as the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 3.2. The company will have to offer attractive mid-range smartphones to gain traction in the country.