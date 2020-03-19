Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launch Event: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream

HMD Global was supposed to launch new handsets at this year’s Mobile World Congress. But, like many global conferences, this one was also canceled as a precaution for the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. The company had later announced that it would host a launch event in London on March 19, but considering the situation, it is now resorting to an online launch event that will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Several devices are expected to launch under the Nokia brand some of which are rumoured to include the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 1.3. The launch will begin at 10PM IST (4PM GMT) and you can catch the live stream below:

From what we have heard, the Nokia 8.2 will be a successor to the Nokia 7.2. It is expected to be the company’s first 5G smartphone, which means that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. Other expected features include either a pOLED or LCD display, a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and the rear camera setup could include a round camera module like the Nokia 7.2 but with four cameras. It is also tipped to include a 3,500mAh battery along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to launch for EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx).

The Nokia 5.3 would be more of a budget offering featuring a 6.55-inch display while a recent Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660/665 processor. It is rumoured to have 3GB and 4GB RAM options and up to 64GB of storage and a 4,000mah battery. The phone is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup include a 16-megapixel, a 5-megapixel, and two 8-megapixel sensors while the front camera will also include an 8-megapixel sensor. Like most Nokia phones, it is expected to be under the Android One program. The expected starting pricing of the Nokia 5.3 is EUR 169 (Rs 13,500 approx).

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. It is also going to feature 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera along with an LED flash module. It is said to come with a similar design language as the Nokia 2.3, and could be powered by a MediaTek processor. The Nokia 1.3 is expected to launch at a starting price of EUR 79 (Rs 6,500 approx).

