Nokia 8.3 5G Android 11 Rollout Confirmed, Exec Assures Fast Rollout For Other Smartphones

Nokia recently started rolling out the Android 11 update for its Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone. Now, licensee HMD Global's Chief Product Officer (CPO) Juho Sarvikas has hinted that Android 11 will be coming to Nokia smartphones sooner than expected. Nokia had announced the official roadmap for smartphones slated to receive Android 11 update last year.

In a recent tweet announcing the Nokia 8.3 5G's Android 11 rollout, Sarvikas assured users that other Nokia smartphones will also receive Android 11 update soon. Citing a Counterpoint Research report, Sarvikas said that Nokia has witnessed the fastest Android 9 and Android 10 rollouts, and with Android 11, the company is planning to make a hat-trick. He also said that Android 11 will be coming to even the most affordable Nokia smartphones.

Counterpoint Research recognized us for fastest portfolio wide deployment of Android 9 & 10. Now we do a hat trick with Android 11 committing to latest Android experience even to our most affordable global handsets. Nokia 8.3 5G opens flood gates, other products to fast follow pic.twitter.com/YDvG50Wh3h — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 2, 2021

As per Nokia's Android 11 roadmap, the Nokia 5.3 is expected to be the next Nokia smartphone to receive Android 11 update. Apart from the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 were also listed in the first batch of smartphones that will get Android 11 update.

According to the company's roadmap, the Android 11 rollout was said to begin in the last quarter of 2020 with the Nokia 8.3 5G, but that has been delayed to February 2020. With the Nokia 8.3 5G update now confirmed to be rolling out on smartphones globally, it can be expected that things will be smooth for Nokia from now on.