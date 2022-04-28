Nokia 8.3 5G Smartphone Finally Getting Android 12 Update: All Details

Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone users are slowly but surely getting their dose of Android 12 this week. The company has rolled out the update for select markets, but at least gives users the assurance that they will also get it soon.

The Android 12 update from HMD Global is being received via an over the air (OTA) update in Finland this week, and it is likely that other countries will get it very soon. The report points out that the Android 12 update has no major issues, so a wider rollout should be happening anytime now.

Nokia 8.3 5G users are getting the update along with the April 2022 Security Patch from Google, which is a bit late but people might be just relieved to get the new version after all. Nokia 8.3 5G came out way back in 2020 with the Android 10 operating system out of the box.

The phone got its Android 11 update last year, and now Android 12 is on its way to the smartphone as well. This will probably be the last Android flavour for the device, but HMD Global might offer a couple of more security updates just to keep the users happy.

The Android 12 version is already a year old, with Google about to announce the Android 13 version for smartphones at the Google I/O 2022 next month.

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications

Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display which had a punch-hole cutout at the top-left. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM, and offers storage up to 128GB which is further expandable but using the shared SIM slot.

Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad rear camera setup powered by Zeiss Optics. The module consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor.

The phone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging speed.

