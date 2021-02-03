Nokia 8.3 5G Starts Receiving Android 11 Update In Phased Manner - All Wave 1 Regions

Nokia 8.3 5G has started receiving the Android 11 update. A company official announced the update in an official Nokia community post, saying that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 8.3 5G will be rolled out in waves. The first wave of roll out comes in 27 countries excluding India, but it is being said that Nokia 8.3 5G users in the country will get the update in the next phase.

According to the Nokia community forum post, the countries included in Wave 1 of the Android 11 rollout for Nokia 8.3 5G are Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, the UAE, the US, and Vietnam. The post also says that 10 percent of these regions will receive the Android 11 update immediately, while 50 percent will receive the update by February 5, and all the regions listed will be covered by February 7.

The community post also affirms that there will be a second wave of Android 11 rollout on the Nokia 8.3 5G for more regions. It is likely India will also be included in the next wave. Nokia says that the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout.

The Nokia 8.3 5G was launched last year and comes with an 6.81-inch PureDisplay with a full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. Up front, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.