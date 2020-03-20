Nokia 8.3 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Becomes the Company’s First 5G Phone

At an online event by HMD Global, a bunch of new Nokia phones were announced including three smartphones and a reincarnation of the classic 5310 XpressMusic. The lineup was headed by the Nokia 8.3 which is the company’s first 5G handset and is also positioned as an affordable flagship since the efforts on Nokia 9 didn’t pay off.





Nokia 8.3

The interesting bit about the Nokia 8.3 is that not only does it support 5G connectivity, but the company says that it supports all 5G bands, even more than most of the high-end flagship phones. This means it will be compatible with the existing as well as all upcoming 5G networks across the globe.

As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.81-inch PureDisplay LCD offering FullHD+ resolution. It also supports HDR and can automatically adjust contrast depending on the light around you. There display also has a punch-hole on the top left to make space for a 24-megapixel selfie camera with ZEISS optics.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset and it will be offered in two memory variants- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both the variants will offer the option of expanding the storage via a microSD card.

The primary camera at the back includes comes with four units including a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors to handle macro shots and depth control. The ultrawide camera stresses on video recording and low-light performance. There’s a special pixel binning mode where individual pixels can reach 2.8µm in size. Other than that there are some ZEISS cinematic effects as well as OZO audio and an action camera mode.







It comes with stock Android 10 and naturally it is an Android One device so you get guaranteed 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates. The handset also houses a large 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Available in a special ‘Polar Night’ colour inspired by the northern lights, the Nokia 8.3 is priced at €599 (Rs 49,000 approx).