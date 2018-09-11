English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie Update Will Add ARCore Support And Camera Improvements

Sarvikas took to Twitter to reveal that the Nokia 8 will get the Android 9.0 Pie update that will bring the ARCore support, Face Unlock feature and another camera update.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie Update Will Add ARCore Support And Camera Improvements (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that the Nokia 8 will receive Android 9.0 Pie update in coming days. Sarvikas took to Twitter to reveal that the Nokia 8 will get the Android 9.0 Pie update that will bring the ARCore support, Face Unlock feature and another camera update. The update also enabled Google Motion, a feature that allows capturing short videos, create GIF and share instantly on the social media platform. The coming is working on the update for a slew of products and it is expected to be rolled out to the eligible smartphones. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first one to get the update this month. Google says that the final version for the end users will be arriving ‘this fall’, so users for now would have to wait a bit. Until then, Nokia 7 Plus users get to use the Android 9.0 Pie beta 4.




In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch 2K display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM, coupled with a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using external microSD. The smartphone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and draws its juice from a 3090 mAh battery. The optics of the Nokia 8 are one of its highlighting features, boasting of a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back, with one RGB and one monochrome lens and a 13-megapixel lens at the front. The camera setups on the Nokia 8 use Carl Zeiss optics.








