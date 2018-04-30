Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus Sale Starts in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers And More

HMD Global's latest flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, is now available in the Indian market. In addition, the mid-range offering of the company called the Nokia 7 Plus is also up for sale. The new Nokia smartphones were launched back in February at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Since then, the smartphones made their India debut back in the first week of April. While the Nokia 6 (2018), launched alongside the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 7 plus, was available in the market since the time of its launch, the other two have been made available by the company starting today.Priced at Rs 25,999 (Nokia 7 Plus) and Rs 49,999 (Nokia 8 Sirocco), here is what the new Nokia smartphones have to offer:Nokia 7 Plus has also been unveiled by HMD Global in India today. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colour options: Black/Copper and White/Copper. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with Zeiss optics in its 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and 13-megapixel secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.The Nokia 7 Plus is available for purchase on Amazon India website at a price of Rs 25,999.Nokia 8 Sirocco comes as a flagship offering by HMD Global in this series. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series Aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.The Nokia 8 Sirocco is available for purchase on Flipkart at a price of Rs 49,999.Launch offers on the Nokia 7 Plus include a Rs 2,000 cashback on the Airtel network under the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme. In addition, the smartphone comes bundled with a 12-month accidental damage insurance from Servify. The Nokia 7 Plus is available for purchase with no-cost EMI options on all major credit cards.Airtel is offering a 20GB additional data to its prepais subscribers upon the purchase of a Nokia 8 Sirocco. The additional data can be availed through first six recharges between Rs 199 and Rs 349. The same additional data plan is available for the postpaid subscribers of Airtel with plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 499. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 with the new Nokia 8 Sirocco.Both the smartphones are entitled to a 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings made through MakeMyTrip. ICICI Bank credit card users can also avail a 10 percent cashback for a limited time period. Airtel TV app subscribers will also get an extended free subscription to the app until December 31, 2018 upon the purchase of any of the two Nokia devices.