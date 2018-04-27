English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 8 Sirocco Review: The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship
Nokia 8 Sirocco, the current flagship of the Nokia smartphone line-up boasts of a Snapdragon 835 SoC and Carl Zeiss optics. Just how good is the smartphone? We found out in this review.
Nokia 8 Sirocco Review. (Image: News18.com)
Nokia 8 Sirocco was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona by HMD Global as the new Nokia flagship. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish on top of a stainless-steel frame, which, as per the company claims, is 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminium. The device sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The Nokia 8 SIrocco will start retailing in India from April 30 onwards at a price of Rs 49,999. With its availability of the smartphone in the Indian market just around the corner, here is a review of the new Nokia flagship to know what all it has to offer.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]