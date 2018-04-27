English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 8 Sirocco Review: The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship

Nokia 8 Sirocco, the current flagship of the Nokia smartphone line-up boasts of a Snapdragon 835 SoC and Carl Zeiss optics. Just how good is the smartphone? We found out in this review.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Nokia 8 Sirocco Review. (Image: News18.com)
Nokia 8 Sirocco was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona by HMD Global as the new Nokia flagship. The smartphone comes with a curved glass finish on top of a stainless-steel frame, which, as per the company claims, is 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminium. The device sports a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The Nokia 8 SIrocco will start retailing in India from April 30 onwards at a price of Rs 49,999. With its availability of the smartphone in the Indian market just around the corner, here is a review of the new Nokia flagship to know what all it has to offer.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
