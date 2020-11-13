Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G With Google Assistant Support, Snapdragon 210 Processor Launched

Nokia Mobile brand-licensee HMD Global has unveiled two new feature phones, the Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G. As expected, both the phones that are aimed at entry-level users that come with a physical T9 keyboard along with a polycarbonate body and 4G support. The new Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G also pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and have a 1,500mAh removable battery. The Nokia 6300 4G is a revamped model of the classic Nokia 6300 that was launched in 2006. On the other hand, the Nokia 8000 4G is based-on numerous 8000-series models. The company had introduced the renewed Nokia 8110 4G model in February 2018.

The Nokia 8000 4G comes with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx Rs 6,900) while the Nokia 6300 4G costs EUR 49 (approx Rs 4,300). The Nokia 8000 comes with Onyx Black, Opal White, Topaz Blue, and Citrine Gold colour options and the Nokia 6300 4G is offered in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White colour finishes. HMD Global is yet to reveal the availability details of the two new Nokia feature phones including in India.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8000 4G sports a 2.8-inch QVGA screen and runs KaiOS out-of-the-box. It means users can use apps like WhatsApp, YoutTube, and Facebook on the feature phone. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to to 32GB via a microSD card. It also features a 2-megapixel camera at the back accompanied by a single LED flash. The Nokia 8000 4G supports Wi-Fi and Google Assistant as well as with Google Maps. The phone offers nearly three hours of talk time on a 4G network.

When #ThrowbackThursday meets the future…welcoming Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G to the chat! We are super proud of these 2 new smart & stunning feature phones 👇https://t.co/Dx309vXLHthttps://t.co/gDQgJ603pz pic.twitter.com/B0JCY1ZdZL — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 12, 2020

The Nokia 6300 4G comes with similar features but the phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. At the back, there's a VGA snapper accompanied a single camera flash. The processor maker, connectivity options, and battery specifications on the phone are the same as the Nokia 8000 4G. However, the Nokia 6300 4G is touted to provide nearly four hours of talk time on a 4G network. Both the feature phones include a micro USB port for charging.