Nokia 8110 (4G) First Look Video at MWC 2018

Home company of Nokia phones, HMD Global, introduced five new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress. While three of the new smartphones, namely Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) are Android One devices, the Nokia 1 was introduced as Nokia's first Android Oreo Go smartphone. The more exciting launch, however, was that of a reworked version of the company's iconic phone, Nokia 8110. After years of its discontinuation, HMD Global has now come up with a 4G version of the Nokia 8110. With the launch, the company aims to bring back the age-old trend of 'slider phones'. However far-fetched that idea might sound, the new Nokia 8110 does look appealing on many fronts.Check out the all new Nokia 8110 (4G) in this first look video from MWC 2018:Know all about the Nokia launches at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona here