English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 8110 (4G) First Look Video at MWC 2018
Check out Nokia's iconic phone - the Nokia 8110, launched recently in an all-new form as the Nokia 8110 4G.
Nokia 8110 (4G) has been launched by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Home company of Nokia phones, HMD Global, introduced five new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress. While three of the new smartphones, namely Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) are Android One devices, the Nokia 1 was introduced as Nokia's first Android Oreo Go smartphone. The more exciting launch, however, was that of a reworked version of the company's iconic phone, Nokia 8110. After years of its discontinuation, HMD Global has now come up with a 4G version of the Nokia 8110. With the launch, the company aims to bring back the age-old trend of 'slider phones'. However far-fetched that idea might sound, the new Nokia 8110 does look appealing on many fronts.
Check out the all new Nokia 8110 (4G) in this first look video from MWC 2018:
Know all about the Nokia launches at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona here.
Also Watch
Check out the all new Nokia 8110 (4G) in this first look video from MWC 2018:
Know all about the Nokia launches at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika