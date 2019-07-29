Take the pledge to vote

Nokia 9.1 PureView Coming Soon With 5G Network Support, Snapdragon 855 and Improved Camera

Nokia 9.1 PureView is expected to feature a five-camera design on its back like the Nokia 9 PureView, along with the addition of Zeiss lenses.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Nokia 9.1 PureView Coming Soon With 5G Network Support, Snapdragon 855 and Improved Camera
File Photo of Nokia 9 PureView.
As per new reports, Nokia’s new flagship phone, Nokia 9.1 PureView, is now all set to launch. If reports are to be believed, HMD is planning to launch the new Nokia 9.1 PureView at the end of Q3 or early Q4 2019. The new Nokia flagship phone might be released before Mobile World Congress (MWC). This way, the new handset will start selling before the beginning of 2020.

NokiaPowerUser has reported that the company’s development team is working on resolving some issues, especially focusing on improving camera quality. These issues were reported to hinder the process of Nokia 9.1 PureView. As per the report, HMD is looking to deliver a better camera experience with “special focus on video and low-light performance.” The report also suggests that HMD may also make improvements to the camera speed with the help of a better process, software algorithm and Light's technology.

Nokia 9.1 PureView is expected to feature a five-camera design on its back like the Nokia 9 PureView, along with the addition of Zeiss lenses. The phone is also tipped to come with 5G support, this also suggests that the company could be going with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The predecessor Nokia 9 PureView was launched with Snapdragon 845 processor. The Nokia 9.1 PureView is also said to feature a punch-hole display like that of the Nokia X71. It will run on Android Q, however, it is not sure if there will be an LTE version. Another great smartphone that HMD is expected to launch is the Nokia 8.2, which could be the company's first pop up selfie camera smartphone with a 32-megapixel front camera. In terms of storage, it might come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

