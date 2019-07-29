Nokia 9.1 PureView Coming Soon With 5G Network Support, Snapdragon 855 and Improved Camera
Nokia 9.1 PureView is expected to feature a five-camera design on its back like the Nokia 9 PureView, along with the addition of Zeiss lenses.
File Photo of Nokia 9 PureView.
As per new reports, Nokia’s new flagship phone, Nokia 9.1 PureView, is now all set to launch. If reports are to be believed, HMD is planning to launch the new Nokia 9.1 PureView at the end of Q3 or early Q4 2019. The new Nokia flagship phone might be released before Mobile World Congress (MWC). This way, the new handset will start selling before the beginning of 2020.
NokiaPowerUser has reported that the company’s development team is working on resolving some issues, especially focusing on improving camera quality. These issues were reported to hinder the process of Nokia 9.1 PureView. As per the report, HMD is looking to deliver a better camera experience with “special focus on video and low-light performance.” The report also suggests that HMD may also make improvements to the camera speed with the help of a better process, software algorithm and Light's technology.
Nokia 9.1 PureView is expected to feature a five-camera design on its back like the Nokia 9 PureView, along with the addition of Zeiss lenses. The phone is also tipped to come with 5G support, this also suggests that the company could be going with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The predecessor Nokia 9 PureView was launched with Snapdragon 845 processor. The Nokia 9.1 PureView is also said to feature a punch-hole display like that of the Nokia X71. It will run on Android Q, however, it is not sure if there will be an LTE version. Another great smartphone that HMD is expected to launch is the Nokia 8.2, which could be the company's first pop up selfie camera smartphone with a 32-megapixel front camera. In terms of storage, it might come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunny Deol Rescues Woman Trapped in Kuwait, Dharmendra Posts Morale-boosting Message
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police