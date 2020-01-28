Nokia 9.1 to be Scrapped as HMD Global Focuses on Next-Gen Nokia 9.2

HMD Global is planning to scrap the release of Nokia 9.1 PureView this year and is currently focusing on the next-generation Nokia 9.2 PureView, stated a report. The newer flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, while the 9.1 version was supposed to come with the older Snapdragon 855 processor. This processor is also expected to make an appearance on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro, so the competition is going to be tough for Nokia.

Although specifics were not released yet, the report claims that the Finnish company was dropping the Nokia 9.1 because of the dim response the Nokia 9 PureView received after being launched. The report further added that it had heard from a source that by launching the Nokia 9.2 PureView, HMD Global will be able to launch the flagship in the first half of 2020 just like other manufacturers.

The report also claimed that the Nokia 9.2 would not feature the ‘light camera technology’ but still come with a ‘great camera’ and a big sensor. To usher in greater sales, HMD might adopt a Nokia 8-like feature/pricing balance. According to a report, the next flagship could debut before June this year. The details of the pricing haven’t been provided yet but HMD would like to avoid competing with premium flagships directly.

