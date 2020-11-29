Nokia 9.3 PureView Reportedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in First Half of 2021

Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to be the company's next flagship. The smartphone has reportedly been delayed to the first half of next year, according to a report last week. Now, the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) listing, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. There is still no date for the launch of the Nokia 9.3 PureView. The smartphone was earlier reported to be launched in November, but recent reports suggest that potential buyers may have to wait further to see what Nokia has to offer with its highly anticipated flagship.

There are rumours that Nokia may now bring the Nokia 9.3 PureView with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset, owing to the delay. According to a post on a Russian Nokia community, the Nokia PuewView has been delayed to the first half of next year. However, a tweet from known tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @stufflistings on Twitter says that the Nokia 9.3 PureView has received BIS certification. The tipster says that the Nokia 9.3 PureView has been listed as model number TA-1288 on the BIS website. The listing does not reveal anything apart from the model number.

Nokia TA-1288, which is tipped to be the Nokia 9.3 PureView, has received the Indian BIS certification.#Nokia pic.twitter.com/elOJJhcyPH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 29, 2020

There is not much known in terms of specifications as well. The Nokia 9.3 PureView may offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel primary camera with 8K video recording capabilities.

It is important to note that the Nokia 9.3 PureView is a different phone from the Nokia 10 PureView, which was recently reported to come with Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 875 SoC and will come with a stainless steel frame and sapphire glass display. If the Nokia 9.3 is supposed to be HMD Global's 2020 flagship, the Nokia 10 PureView will be the company's 2021 flagship, as far as we can tell.