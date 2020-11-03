Nokia 9.3 PureView Successor Tipped to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC

Nokia parent HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView smartphone this month. Ahead its launch, it seems that the successor to the next Nokia 9.3 PureView is already reported to be in the works. A report claims that the supposed Nokia 10 PureView (or whatever Nokia names it) may come powered with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset. Apart from that, the report mentions few design details of the supposed Nokia 10 PureView and says that the phone might be launched in the second half of 2021.

The report has been published by NokiaPowerUser. It cites sources as saying that the prototype of the Nokia 10 PureView indicates that the smartphone might come with a sapphire glass display. The sources told NokiaPowerUser that the smartphone is still in eary development stages and Nokia might make the Nokia 10 PureView in a stainless steel frame. Further, the smartphone may also have an edge-to-edge display like the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The report also said that the rumoured Nokia smartphone will also feature a multi-lens PureView camera with Ziess hardware.

The Nokia 10 PureView is being reported as the successor of the yet-to-be-launched Nokia 9.3 PureView, which was last reported to be launched at a major online event from Nokia. Alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the company is said to introduce the Nokia 7.3 5G, and the Nokia 6.3 smartphones as well.

Being a flagship offering, the supposed Nokia 10 PureView will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset, which the US-based chip maker is expected to launch on December 1. Qualcomm is also expected to announce a 5G-supported Snapdragon 7 series chipset alongside the Snapdragon 875.