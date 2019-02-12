English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 Pure View With Five Rear Cameras Spotted in Google’s Android Enterprise Catalogue: Report
The Nokia 9 PureView's listing on Google's Android enterprise catalog shows a render of the Nokia 9 PureView's front panel without a notch.
Nokia 9 Pure View With Five Rear Cameras Spotted in Google’s Android Enterprise Catalogue: Report
Loading...
The upcoming flagship Nokia 9 Pure View smartphone, that may be the first one to come with a Penta-Lens camera has been leaked by Google Android enterprise device site. The Nokia 9 PureView's listing on Google's Android enterprise catalog shows a render of the Nokia 9 PureView's front panel without a notch. In addition to the render, the listing also reveals some key specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView such as a 6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the software side, the Nokia 9 PureView is listed as running Android 9 Pie. Other features include support for NFC and a fingerprint sensor, which according to earlier reports might be an in-display fingerprint sensor module. According to earlier leaks and reports, Nokia 9 PureView will sport a penta-camera setup on the back with Zeiss-branded camera lenses. It is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and will also come in a 6GB RAM variant.
It will be a head-turner in the camera department as it will go on to be the first smartphone to feature five cameras at the back. As you can see the back will have a total of seven cutouts for the five cameras, a flash, and some sensors. We don’t quite know how these cameras will work but seemingly there should be a regular camera, an ultra-wide, a telephoto, depth sensor and possibly a monochrome unit.
Nokia 9 PureView is one among the most-awaited smartphones from HMD Global’s lineup and the company will be seen taking wraps off it on February 24 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On the software side, the Nokia 9 PureView is listed as running Android 9 Pie. Other features include support for NFC and a fingerprint sensor, which according to earlier reports might be an in-display fingerprint sensor module. According to earlier leaks and reports, Nokia 9 PureView will sport a penta-camera setup on the back with Zeiss-branded camera lenses. It is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and will also come in a 6GB RAM variant.
It will be a head-turner in the camera department as it will go on to be the first smartphone to feature five cameras at the back. As you can see the back will have a total of seven cutouts for the five cameras, a flash, and some sensors. We don’t quite know how these cameras will work but seemingly there should be a regular camera, an ultra-wide, a telephoto, depth sensor and possibly a monochrome unit.
Nokia 9 PureView is one among the most-awaited smartphones from HMD Global’s lineup and the company will be seen taking wraps off it on February 24 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results