Nokia 9 Pure View With Five Rear Cameras Spotted in Google’s Android Enterprise Catalogue: Report

The upcoming flagship Nokia 9 Pure View smartphone, that may be the first one to come with a Penta-Lens camera has been leaked by Google Android enterprise device site. The Nokia 9 PureView's listing on Google's Android enterprise catalog shows a render of the Nokia 9 PureView's front panel without a notch. In addition to the render, the listing also reveals some key specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView such as a 6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.On the software side, the Nokia 9 PureView is listed as running Android 9 Pie. Other features include support for NFC and a fingerprint sensor, which according to earlier reports might be an in-display fingerprint sensor module. According to earlier leaks and reports, Nokia 9 PureView will sport a penta-camera setup on the back with Zeiss-branded camera lenses. It is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor and will also come in a 6GB RAM variant.It will be a head-turner in the camera department as it will go on to be the first smartphone to feature five cameras at the back. As you can see the back will have a total of seven cutouts for the five cameras, a flash, and some sensors. We don't quite know how these cameras will work but seemingly there should be a regular camera, an ultra-wide, a telephoto, depth sensor and possibly a monochrome unit.Nokia 9 PureView is one among the most-awaited smartphones from HMD Global's lineup and the company will be seen taking wraps off it on February 24 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.