Nokia 9 PureView And Nokia 8.1 Cases Get Listed Online Before December 5 Launch

HMD Global has teased the launch of three of its smartphones at its ‘Expect More’ event scheduled for December 5. The event will most probably see the launch of the Nokia 2.1 Plus, the Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 9 PureView. Now, two covers of the Nokia 8.1, with the codename ‘Phoenix’, and the Nokia 9 Pureview can be seen from the pages of a German online retailer. The Phoenix covers listed include an Entertainment Flip Cover, with the product code CP-281 that is available in Tempered Blue, as well as a Clear Case having the CC-181 product code.The Nokia 8.1 is said to be the global version of the Nokia X7 which was launched in China last month. The device is a mid-range phone and packs great features along with a solid design. The Nokia 8.1 has a 6.18 inch FHD+ LCD display. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with the Adreno 616 GPU with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants.Nokia 9, is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.