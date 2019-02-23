English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView Camera Samples Posted on Instagram
Nokia 9 Pure View is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Nokia 9 Pure View With Five Rear Camera Sample Photo Posted to Instagram
HMD Global will finally reveal a true Nokia flagship device at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company has already sent out invites for its event which will be happening on February 24 at 4PM local time. Now, Edoardo Cassina global head of social media Nokia mobile has posted a photo of Finnish professional photographer Konsta Punkka, although the post says that the photo is indeed edited on the same phone it was shot with. The full-resolution image was also re-shared on Twitter by HMD Global's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas. The photographer has also posted a picture that shows exactly what the Nokia 9 and its heavily rumored mobile phone could be capable of with five cameras. HMD is using Light camera technology for Nokia 9 PureView’s rear camera. “Light”is a company that specializes in “computational photography” with camera modules that vary from 2 to 16.
Featuring a glass body in a dark blue hue, the Nokia 9 does look elegant, however the display doesn’t really stand out. There is a prominent forehead above it housing the front camera, earpiece, a couple of sensors and the Nokia branding. There’s also an equally big chin at the bottom. Comparing to most flagships, the screen to body ratio is going to be disappointing.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
