Nokia 9 PureView Fingerprint Sensor Unlocks to a Pack of Gum After Receiving "Fix"

Nokia had rolled out a software update to improve the performance of the under-display fingerprint sensor, but things have seemingly not gone as per plan.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
Nokia 9 PureView is one smartphone that has just not gotten its fingerprint sensor right. Right from the onset, the Nokia 9 PureView's fingerprint sensor would not perform well, failing to intuitively respond to authentication attempts. In a bid to fix this, Nokia recently rolled out a software update in phases to all users of the Nokia 9, stating that the update would cleanly fix the fingerprint sensor issue, and make unlocking a smooth affair.

While Nokia has indeed made unlocking a smoother affair, it now seems that the fingerprint sensor unlocks a bit too smoothly -- in certain cases, to leather gloves, coins or even a pack of gum. Post the update, users have taken to Twitter to state that the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Nokia 9 now unlocks to unregistered fingerprints on the device, which is a fairly serious glitch to happen. It is likely an issue with the underlying algorithms, which were seemingly tweaked to adjust its response to authenticated 'prints. However, instead of cleanly recognising the registered prints, the sensor now ends up accepting practically any object as a valid fingerprint.

A further software update fixing this issue is certainly on the cards, seeing that the Nokia 9 is a premium device, and the entire objective of the latest update was to fix the fingerprint issue on the phone. It now remains to be seen how soon can Nokia release the subsequent update, and fix the glaring glitch for the well-paying customers of its flagship smartphone.
