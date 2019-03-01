Nokia 9 PureView Goes on Sale on March 3, With a $100 Discount From The Start Itself

Starting this Sunday, March 3rd, the Nokia 9 PureView will arrive in the US for a retail price of $699 a $100 discount. That’s very aggressive pricing for the first 5-camera flagship, especially at a time when the market leaders are trying to push north of $1,000. The Nokia 9 PureView will be available from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.The penta-camera setup had been intensely speculated over the past few months. The collaboration with German photography company Zeiss continues. There are three 12-megapixel monochrome cameras, two 12-megapixel RGB cameras, a time of flight sensor for depth mapping and a standard flash. Nokia is touting the Nokia 9 PureView’s HDR mode,and claims that the 12-megapixel photo which is essentially fused together with the data from the five cameras, can reproduce better dynamic range than most other HDR phones.This is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM, a 5.99-inch pOLED display and a 3,320mAh battery. Exact India pricing isn’t confirmed yet, but HMD Global says the Nokia 9 PureView “will retail for a global average retail price of $699.” This goes into a tough battle against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Google Pixel 3 series and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, all of which have very robust photography capabilities and optical hardware.