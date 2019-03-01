English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView Goes on Sale on March 3, With a $100 Discount From The Start Itself
The Nokia 9 PureView will be available from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.
Nokia 9 PureView Goes on Sale on March 3, With a Rs 7,000 Discount From The Start Itself
Loading...
Starting this Sunday, March 3rd, the Nokia 9 PureView will arrive in the US for a retail price of $699 a $100 discount. That’s very aggressive pricing for the first 5-camera flagship, especially at a time when the market leaders are trying to push north of $1,000. The Nokia 9 PureView will be available from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.
The penta-camera setup had been intensely speculated over the past few months. The collaboration with German photography company Zeiss continues. There are three 12-megapixel monochrome cameras, two 12-megapixel RGB cameras, a time of flight sensor for depth mapping and a standard flash. Nokia is touting the Nokia 9 PureView’s HDR mode,and claims that the 12-megapixel photo which is essentially fused together with the data from the five cameras, can reproduce better dynamic range than most other HDR phones.
This is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM, a 5.99-inch pOLED display and a 3,320mAh battery. Exact India pricing isn’t confirmed yet, but HMD Global says the Nokia 9 PureView “will retail for a global average retail price of $699.” This goes into a tough battle against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Google Pixel 3 series and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, all of which have very robust photography capabilities and optical hardware.
The penta-camera setup had been intensely speculated over the past few months. The collaboration with German photography company Zeiss continues. There are three 12-megapixel monochrome cameras, two 12-megapixel RGB cameras, a time of flight sensor for depth mapping and a standard flash. Nokia is touting the Nokia 9 PureView’s HDR mode,and claims that the 12-megapixel photo which is essentially fused together with the data from the five cameras, can reproduce better dynamic range than most other HDR phones.
This is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM, a 5.99-inch pOLED display and a 3,320mAh battery. Exact India pricing isn’t confirmed yet, but HMD Global says the Nokia 9 PureView “will retail for a global average retail price of $699.” This goes into a tough battle against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Google Pixel 3 series and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, all of which have very robust photography capabilities and optical hardware.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- Accused of Rape, Alok Nath to Play Judge in Film on #MeToo Movement
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Understanding Vehicular Pollution – AQI, Harmful Effects and How to Reduce It?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results