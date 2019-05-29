Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus

The Nokia 9 PureView, much hyped for the five camera setup on its rear, is expected to launch in India soon. HMD Global had previously confirmed during the smartphone's global launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 that it will be launched in India. Now, the company has sent out media invites for a June 6 event, which has not revealed any further details regarding what might be announced at the event.However, the Nokia 9 PureView was recently granted the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, which coincides with the upcoming media event for June 6. This has raised speculations that the five-camera smartphone may be launched in India next week. Nokia is also believed to be launching the Nokia 1 Plus in India at the same event, thereby catering to polar opposite market segments, with its latest smartphones.The Nokia 9 PureView uses a staggering five camera modules at its rear, with three monochrome and two RGB sensors, all producing 12-megapixel output resolution. It uses a unique mechanism from the rest of the multi-camera smartphones in the market, and claims that the camera firmware is capable of controlling each of the sensors individually, while shooting. The Nokia 9 PureView is also said to use all of its five camera modules at the same time, and will shoot RAW files by default, unless specified otherwise by users. However, the smartphone misses out on optical stabilisation in order to keep the chassis slim, and Nokia claims that combined data from its five sensors allows it to gauge 1,200 layers of depth while shooting in portrait mode.The Nokia 9 PureView is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which should still be powerful enough, despite already being a generation old. The smartphone is a part of the Android One programme, which should see it be among the first devices across the world to receive Android upgrades and updates. Expected prices of the Nokia 9 PureView fall at around the Rs 50,000 mark.The Nokia 1 Plus, meanwhile, is a budget smartphone powered by the MediaTek MT6739W SoC, along with 1GB RAM and up to 16GB storage. It houses a 5.45-inch, 480p display, and a single, 8-megapixel camera at the rear. The smartphone is powered by Android 9 Pie (Go edition). Estimates across the internet expect it to be priced near the Rs 5,000 mark, and the exact details about it should be revealed soon.