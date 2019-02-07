English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView Leaks Again in Press Renders, Reveals Five Cameras and Slim Design
The Nokia 9 is expected to launch on February 24 at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
We all know that HMD Global will finally reveal a true Nokia flagship device at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company has already sent out invites for its event which will be happening on February 24 at 4PM local time. The Nokia 9 PureView has been making news for almost a year now, and it seems that the company finally has the finished product.
The latest leak around the handset includes an alleged press renders of the device showing the device in all its glory. Featuring a glass body in a dark blue hue, the Nokia 9 does look elegant, however the display doesn’t really stand out. There is a prominent forehead above it housing the front camera, earpiece, a couple of sensors and the Nokia branding. There’s also an equally big chin at the bottom. Comparing to most flagships, the screen to body ratio is going to be disappointing.
It will be head-turner in the camera department as it will go on to be the first smartphone to feature five cameras at the back. As you can see the back will have a total of seven cutouts for the five cameras, a flash, and some sensors. We don’t quite know how these cameras will work but seemingly there should be a regular camera, an ultra-wide, a telephoto, depth sensor and possibly a monochrome unit.
The leaked press render also confirms that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. You can also see that the handset itself has a fairly slim profile despite cramming in all of that camera tech.
The smartphone is expected to run on last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor since it has been under development for a while unless the company decided to change it to the brand new Snapdragon 855. Other expected features include a 5.99-inch display with QHD+ resolution, a 4,150 mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM.
