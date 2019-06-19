Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nokia 9 PureView, Move Out of The way: Sony's Next Xperia Phone Has Six Rear And Two Selfie Cameras

As of now the Nokia 9 PureView, with five cameras, currently holds the record for the highest number of rear cameras on a smartphone.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Nokia 9 PureView, Move Out of The way: Sony's Next Xperia Phone Has Six Rear And Two Selfie Cameras
Render of the next Sony Xperia flagship Android phone (Image: @Samsung_News on Twitter)
It seems that not one, two, three or even four cameras on your smartphone are enough. Last week it was revealed that Japanese tech giant Sony is reportedly working on an Xperia smartphone with six rear cameras, with two more in the front. While there were no specifications of the upcoming Xperia phone revealed for the same, a new leak apparently aims towards revealing more about the hexa-cam feature on the phone.

According to the source Max J (@Samsung_News_) on Twitter, the next flagship Xperia smartphone will sport a 10MP selfie camera on the front paired with a 0.3MP ToF camera. At the rear, the smartphone will have sensors in two vertical rows. These will include a 20MP sensor with a F/2.4 aperture, a 48MP sensor with apparently a variable aperture of F/1.2 and F/2.4, and a 16MP unit with F/2.4 aperture. The other sensors will be an 8MP sensor with an F/2.4 aperture, a 12MP camera with an aperture of F/1.2 to F/2.4, and a 0.5MP ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

The revelations were made by Max J. on Twitter whose bio reads as 'Industrial Leaker.' He posted an image of the specifications with the caption, "As I mentioned last week there's going to be a new Sony phone. Today I heard some things regarding it's camera specs," going on to add, "The specs might be different in the final product do to this device still being in development. The images are based on imagination. Enjoy the specs!"

Max J. clarifies in the tweet that the final specs might be different, since the phone is still in development. As of now the Nokia 9 PureView, with five cameras, currently holds the record for the highest number of rear cameras on a smartphone.

