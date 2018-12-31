Nokia 9 PureView Render Confirms Five Cameras, In Display Fingerprint Sensor, Expected to Launch in Jan

Today, a press render of the device has just surfaced revealing the front view, while affirming a much-dreaded flagship feature. Going by the images, the Nokia 9 does not sport a notch, instead choosing to go the classic route of a top and bottom bezel. The rear gets a total of 5 cameras that form a hexagon formation and it uses ZEISS optics. It isn’t clear what the additional cameras are for but we are guessing that both telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses are available. Reliable tipster, Evan Blass has shared a press render of the smartphone that not only reveals the entire design, but also confirms the presence of an in-screen fingerprint scanner.The Nokia 9 PureView that is codenamed as “Beholder” features a glass panel on the rear that seems to be curved towards the edges. It seems like the phone is ripe for an official announcement, which now we are hearing could set for an end January 2019 announcement. If this is true, HMD Global would launch the world’s first smartphone with five cameras on the back after the CES in Las Vegas, and right before the MWC in Barcelona.The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.Other aspects of Nokia 9 that are more or less confirmed include the 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and narrow bezels.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.