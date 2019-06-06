Nokia 9 PureView to Launch in India Soon: Key Features of the Penta-Camera Smartphone

HMD Global is finally going to launch its flagship smartphone for the Indian market today. The Nokia 9 PureView was announced at MWC 2019 (Mobile World Congress) but the company only recently managed to get the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India. While the flagship phone was slated to launch today, Nokia instead announced the budget smartphone, Nokia 2.2. The company has also been teasing another handset, presumably the Nokia 6.2, which is expected to launch alongside the Nokia 9.

The event is scheduled to begin today at 11.30am IST in New Delhi and according to some of the teasers, the new handset will have a waterdrop-style notch and face unlock feature. Just like the Nokia 4.2, the handset is expected to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button. The new handset could be launched as the Nokia 6.2, a rebranded version of the Nokia X71 which has already launched in China.

The Nokia 9 PureView uses a five camera module at the back which includes three monochrome and two RGB sensors, all producing 12-megapixel photos. The camera system can control each sensor separately and can also use all of its five camera modules at the same time. The Nokia 9 PureView can shoot RAW images, claimed to reproduce better dynamic range than most other HDR phones, and is said to work on 1,200 layers of depth while shooting in portrait mode.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. At the front there is a 5.99-inch pOLED display with a 2880x1440 pixel resolution, Android 9.0 Pie and a 3,320mAh battery. Expected pricing of the Nokia 9 PureView fall at around the Rs 50,000 mark.

The Nokia X71 looks a lot like the recent line of smartphones from HMD with a glass finish and rounded corners. There’s a 6.39-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a hole on the top left to accommodate the front camera. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and houses a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an LED power button breathing light and the usual connectivity features like WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS + Beidou, and so on.

In the camera department, there is a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup. The primary sensor offers 48-megapixel resolution and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel f/2.4 secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera placed. This one could launch around the Rs 20,000 price mark.