Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Rear Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019 Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus

would like you to tune into our Barcelona MWC showdown on the 24th of Feb 😎 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, will apparently join the likes of Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi in unveiling a device at the February-scheduled annual tech conference. No less than the company’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, tweeted that he would like people to watch the live stream of HMD Global’s “MWC Showdown on the 24th of Feb.” Today a teaser showing a disproportionate number of rear cameras, the hashtag "#Coolnewstuff," and the date and location of MWC mysteriously appeared on the web, implying the Finnish company could disclose new devices in Barcelona.Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.It is speculated that the second device will be Nokia 6.2 the successor of Nokia 6.1 launched last year in April. The Nokia 6.2 will reportedly be the first device with a punch-hole camera. The punch-hole display feature was confirmed from the teaser shared below. Besides this, from the past leaks, the Nokia 6.2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant. It will feature OZO Audio as well for better sound quality.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.