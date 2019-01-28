English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Rear Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019 Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus
Today a teaser showing a disproportionate number of rear cameras, the hashtag "#Coolnewstuff," and the date and location of MWC mysteriously appeared on the web, implying the Finnish company could disclose new devices in Barcelona.
Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Rear Cameras to Launch at MWC 2019 Nokia 6.2/Nokia 8.1 Plus (Image: Androidpure.com)
HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, will apparently join the likes of Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi in unveiling a device at the February-scheduled annual tech conference. No less than the company’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, tweeted that he would like people to watch the live stream of HMD Global’s “MWC Showdown on the 24th of Feb.” Today a teaser showing a disproportionate number of rear cameras, the hashtag "#Coolnewstuff," and the date and location of MWC mysteriously appeared on the web, implying the Finnish company could disclose new devices in Barcelona.
Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
It is speculated that the second device will be Nokia 6.2 the successor of Nokia 6.1 launched last year in April. The Nokia 6.2 will reportedly be the first device with a punch-hole camera. The punch-hole display feature was confirmed from the teaser shared below. Besides this, from the past leaks, the Nokia 6.2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant. It will feature OZO Audio as well for better sound quality.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
We— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 25, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
would like you to tune into our Barcelona MWC showdown on the 24th of Feb 😎
Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
It is speculated that the second device will be Nokia 6.2 the successor of Nokia 6.1 launched last year in April. The Nokia 6.2 will reportedly be the first device with a punch-hole camera. The punch-hole display feature was confirmed from the teaser shared below. Besides this, from the past leaks, the Nokia 6.2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant. It will feature OZO Audio as well for better sound quality.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video
- Ranveer Singh is Roaring in THIS Jaw-dropping Leopard Print Suit at Umang 2019
- Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
- Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results