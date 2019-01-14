Nokia 9 PureView With Five Cameras on The Back May Launch at MWC 2019

Nokia 9 PureView much-anticipated smartphone of 2019 from HMD Global might make its debut next month. A fresh leak reveals that the Finnish firm has pushed back the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView handset once again. It is now speculated to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo. The Nokia_Leaks Twitter account that is known for sharing leaked information on upcoming Nokia phones has claimed that HMD Global has postponed the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView to MWC 2019.Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.Other aspects of Nokia 9 that are more or less confirmed include the 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and narrow bezels.