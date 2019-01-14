English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView With Five Cameras on The Back May Launch at MWC 2019
Nokia 9 PureView, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss.
Nokia 9 PureView With Five Cameras on The Back May Launch at MWC 2019
Loading...
Nokia 9 PureView much-anticipated smartphone of 2019 from HMD Global might make its debut next month. A fresh leak reveals that the Finnish firm has pushed back the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView handset once again. It is now speculated to go official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo. The Nokia_Leaks Twitter account that is known for sharing leaked information on upcoming Nokia phones has claimed that HMD Global has postponed the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView to MWC 2019.
Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
Other aspects of Nokia 9 that are more or less confirmed include the 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and narrow bezels.
Though numerous renders of the highly anticipated new Nokia smartphone with five rear cameras organized in a hexagonal pattern have been cropping up throughout 2018. The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
Other aspects of Nokia 9 that are more or less confirmed include the 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and narrow bezels.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results