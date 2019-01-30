English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Gets Certified in China Ahead of MWC Launch: Here Are The Details
Nokia 9 PureView internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss.
Nokia's upcoming flagship smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView - has appeared on China's 3C certification ahead of its expected reveal at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As per the listing on 3C, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come off the box with an AD-18WC fast charger that supports 18W fast charging, unfortunately, there’s nothing else that the listing revealed. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has already announced that the company will be hosting an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 24.
The smartphone, internally codenamed "TA-1094," appears to sport the cameras in a flower-like pattern with one shooter in the centre, surrounded by the others along with an approval-seal from Zeiss. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.
It is speculated that the second device will be Nokia 6.2 the successor of Nokia 6.1 launched last year in April. The Nokia 6.2 will reportedly be the first device with a punch-hole camera. The punch-hole display feature was confirmed from the teaser shared below. Besides this, from the past leaks, the Nokia 6.2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant. It will feature OZO Audio as well for better sound quality.
