1-min read

Nokia 9 to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Large Bezel-less Display: Report

Yet another rumour points to a new feature in the upcoming Nokia flagship - Nokia 9.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global, the home of Nokia mobiles, had a successful launch event at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, thanks to five new phones that the company unveiled. Now reports suggest that the next task at hand for the company would be to bring out its flagship smartphone for the year, in the form of Nokia 9.

Speculations surrounding the Nokia 9 have been doing the rounds on the internet since December last year, when the flagship was first reported to be in production. Since then, much has been rumoured about the firepower that the Nokia flagship will carry. Latest of them now hints at an in-display fingerprint sensor to be sported by the device.

The recent report mentioning the feature cites a source in China as a confirmation of the rumour. Additionally, it also mentions that Nokia is now aiming for a larger display on its flagship for this year. This means that we might see an iPhone X-like notch on the display of the upcoming Nokia flagship devices.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 

