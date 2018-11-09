Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon

The Nokia 9 is expected to be HMD Global's first PureView-branded Nokia phone, wherein the special emphasis will be on the imaging prowess of the device. The Nokia 9 has actually been rumored for quite some time now, going as far back as last year even. The key feature in those images has been the penta-camera setup. It might have been scheduled for an announcement at MWC 2019 next year but, according to the rumors doing rounds, HMD will reportedly do it earlier.The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. A recent leak indicated that it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box with a stock interface and pack a 4,150mAh battery, plus water and dust resistant capabilities. The phone houses five camera setup at the back. Out of the seven rings at the rear end, five are camera lenses, while sixth (on the left top side) is a dual-tone LED flash unit and seventh (opposite to the flash) is expected to be a dual-sensor for proximity detection.Other aspects of Nokia 9 that are more or less confirmed include the 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution and narrow bezels. There’s no notch on the display and neither a fingerprint sensor at the back or front. Nokia could also opt for a Face Unlock feature.