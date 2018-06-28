English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018

Although the details of the device are based on the rumours and speculation, the Nokia could feature a 6.01-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Updated:June 28, 2018, 6:52 PM IST
(Image for representation: News18)
HMD Global could soon be launching a new flagship smartphone for its stable. According to reports, HMD’s next range topper could be named Nokia A1 Plus and it could be unveiled at IFA 2018. The company could mostly be working in tandem with Foxconn for manufacturing the Nokia A1 Plus. Also, HMD Global could be looking at an August-September launch for the device. Since this would be around the time of IFA, the Nokia A1 Plus could very well be showcased at the event in Berlin.

As per a report by WinFuture, HMD Global is working on a new flagship model deemed the Nokia A1 Plus. The smartphone could feature a QLED display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Also, the A1 Plus will most likely run on the latest Android P. Interestingly, the Nokia device might just be the first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will be similar to that of the Vivo X21 UD.

The power is said to come from a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8GB of RAM. Also, the device could boast of a triple camera setup which includes 41-megapixel, 20-megapixel, and 9.7-megapixel sensors.

Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range


