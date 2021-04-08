Nokia Android Phone Lineup Gets A Big Push As Six New Affordable Phones Announced

HMD Global has made its intentions clear about the plans for the Nokia smartphone line-up for the coming months, with six new affordable Nokia phones unveiled and ready to go on sale in the new few weeks. The new phones and their new product lines include the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. These new product lines will be available in different price bands. The Nokia X-series will be for the top of the range phones as Nokia calls them, while the G-series will include Nokia’s mid-range Android phones while the C-series will battle in the hotly contested budget smartphone space. In terms of availability, these phones will arrive in stores in the coming weeks. It is still not clear if and when these phones arrive in India.

The Nokia C20 and the Nokia G10 will go on sale in some countries this month, while the Nokia G20 and the Nokia X20 go on sale in May. The last to arrive in stores will be the Nokia X10, sometime in June. The Nokia X series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and will be part of the Android One series of phones running Android 11 out of the box. There will be Zeiss optics at work on both phones and the X20 will feature a 64-megapixel camera at the back with Dual Sight feature, while the Nokia X10 will get a 48-megapixel camera, with something the company calls Cinematic Capture. The Nokia X20 will be available in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options and the configurations on sale will be 6GB RAM+128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Pricing for the X20 phones start at €349 which works out to around Rs 31,000 as direct conversion while the Nokia X10 will be priced €309 onwards.

The Nokia G20 and the Nokia G10 will play up the robust battery life aspect as well as the fact that these phones will run the slimmer and more streamlined Android 11 Go edition with quarterly security updates promised for two years. The Nokia G20 will be available in the Night and Glacier colour options with 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB options available. Prices for the Nokia G20 are €159 onwards. The Nokia G10 will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants, and in the Night and Dusk colour options. Prices for the Nokia G10 will be around €139. The Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 will also run the Android Go version of Android 11, with the promise of security updates for two years. These are really spec-ed down Android phones, mind you. The Nokia C20 will be available in Sand and Dark Blue colour options and your configuration choices will be 1GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB. Prices will start around €89. The Nokia C10 will go on sale in 1GB+16GB, 1GB+32GB and 2GB+16GB configurations, and with the Light Purple and Grey colour options. Prices for the ultra-affordable C10 start at around €75.

“The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey. As a Finnish company, our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range,” says Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global. “Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity, to payments and creativity. We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe. We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability,” says Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global.

