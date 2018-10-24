Nokia, BSNL to Explore Public Safety Initiatives in India

Telecom equipment maker Nokia and public sector telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities in the public safety arena in the country. Under the agreement, Nokia will become BSNL's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) technology partner for public safety projects.The collaboration will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country and supports the government's Smart Cities Mission. "As a trusted telecom service provider, BSNL is committed to providing the best technology solutions for public safety professionals. Our technology partnership with Nokia is a crucial step in this direction," Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said in a statement.A reliable and robust LTE public safety system is often critical during disaster situations as it can aid public safety workers in relief and rescue efforts. Leveraging the Nokia ViTrust critical communications portfolio, in particular, the Nokia Ultra Compact Network, Nokia and BSNL will explore solutions that help first responders to more swiftly locate people and assist affected communities, the statement said.The Nokia Ultra Compact Network (UCN) is a portable solution that allows first responders to set up a reliable mission-critical mobile broadband network in minutes.By establishing a LTE network, the first responders can securely transmit large images and videos in real-time to other workers and command centres, providing vital insight into a situation to aid public safety and rescue efforts."This is the first time our public safety solution will be used in India, and we are excited to leverage our ViTrust critical communications portfolio, working with BSNL to enhance public safety work and aid vital rescue operations," said J.P. Singh, head of Nokia's customer team for government business in India. Nokia and BSNL will also explore public safety opportunities for various industry segments including Smart City deployment, border-related activities and mines and quarries in remote areas with limited connectivity.In addition, they will establish a mission-critical government network, allowing ministers and other officials to communicate securely across the country. The companies will also work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help them leverage the benefits of LTE technology in public safety communications systems.