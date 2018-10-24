English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia, BSNL to Explore Public Safety Initiatives in India
Under the agreement, Nokia will become BSNL's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) technology partner for public safety projects.
Nokia, BSNL to Explore Public Safety Initiatives in India
Loading...
Telecom equipment maker Nokia and public sector telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities in the public safety arena in the country. Under the agreement, Nokia will become BSNL's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) technology partner for public safety projects.
The collaboration will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country and supports the government's Smart Cities Mission. "As a trusted telecom service provider, BSNL is committed to providing the best technology solutions for public safety professionals. Our technology partnership with Nokia is a crucial step in this direction," Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said in a statement.
A reliable and robust LTE public safety system is often critical during disaster situations as it can aid public safety workers in relief and rescue efforts. Leveraging the Nokia ViTrust critical communications portfolio, in particular, the Nokia Ultra Compact Network, Nokia and BSNL will explore solutions that help first responders to more swiftly locate people and assist affected communities, the statement said.
The Nokia Ultra Compact Network (UCN) is a portable solution that allows first responders to set up a reliable mission-critical mobile broadband network in minutes.
By establishing a LTE network, the first responders can securely transmit large images and videos in real-time to other workers and command centres, providing vital insight into a situation to aid public safety and rescue efforts.
"This is the first time our public safety solution will be used in India, and we are excited to leverage our ViTrust critical communications portfolio, working with BSNL to enhance public safety work and aid vital rescue operations," said J.P. Singh, head of Nokia's customer team for government business in India. Nokia and BSNL will also explore public safety opportunities for various industry segments including Smart City deployment, border-related activities and mines and quarries in remote areas with limited connectivity.
In addition, they will establish a mission-critical government network, allowing ministers and other officials to communicate securely across the country. The companies will also work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help them leverage the benefits of LTE technology in public safety communications systems.
The collaboration will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country and supports the government's Smart Cities Mission. "As a trusted telecom service provider, BSNL is committed to providing the best technology solutions for public safety professionals. Our technology partnership with Nokia is a crucial step in this direction," Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said in a statement.
A reliable and robust LTE public safety system is often critical during disaster situations as it can aid public safety workers in relief and rescue efforts. Leveraging the Nokia ViTrust critical communications portfolio, in particular, the Nokia Ultra Compact Network, Nokia and BSNL will explore solutions that help first responders to more swiftly locate people and assist affected communities, the statement said.
The Nokia Ultra Compact Network (UCN) is a portable solution that allows first responders to set up a reliable mission-critical mobile broadband network in minutes.
By establishing a LTE network, the first responders can securely transmit large images and videos in real-time to other workers and command centres, providing vital insight into a situation to aid public safety and rescue efforts.
"This is the first time our public safety solution will be used in India, and we are excited to leverage our ViTrust critical communications portfolio, working with BSNL to enhance public safety work and aid vital rescue operations," said J.P. Singh, head of Nokia's customer team for government business in India. Nokia and BSNL will also explore public safety opportunities for various industry segments including Smart City deployment, border-related activities and mines and quarries in remote areas with limited connectivity.
In addition, they will establish a mission-critical government network, allowing ministers and other officials to communicate securely across the country. The companies will also work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help them leverage the benefits of LTE technology in public safety communications systems.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From One Teen Sensation to Another - Shooting Coach Rana Has Success Mantra for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary
- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya
- Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: How to Buy a Poco F1 For Rs 1
- No Bharat Stage IV Vehicle Shall be Sold Across India from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...