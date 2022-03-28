Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Variant With Android 11 Go And 3000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Nokia has launched a new storage variant of the Nokia C01 Plus budget smartphone in India on Monday. The new device comes with 32GB storage and still runs on the Android 11 Go platform which allows you to use lightweight apps, designed for the operating system.

Nokia C01 Plus made its debut last year, and now you get it with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage models in the country.

Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Phone India Price, Availability And Offers

Nokia C01 Plus comes in two variants; you get it with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs 6,299. Nokia C01 Plus 2GB RAM with 32GB storage will cost you Rs 6,799.

Nokia is partnering with Reliance Jio for a special JioExclusive offer which brings down the effective cost of the phone models to Rs 5,699 and Rs 6,199 respectively. When you buy the Nokia C01 Plus make sure to activate the JioExclusive offer to avail the special cashback via UPI which will be transferred to your account in just 30 minutes.

Nokia C01 Plus comes in blue and grey colours and you can buy the device from March 28 onwards in the country.

Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Specifications

The Nokia C01 Plus smartphone features a 5.45-inch display with support for 720×1440 pixels resolution and carries an 18:9 aspect ratio with thick bezels at the top and bottom. It runs on the lightweight Android 11 Go version which doesn’t require the regular apps to run on the phone.

Nokia C01 Plus is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage which is expandable up to 128GB using the microSD card slot.

Being a budget phone means you only have a single 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Nokia C01 Plus supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE for connectivity.

You get it with a 3000mAh battery that supports charging via a microUSB 2.0 port.

